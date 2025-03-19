Evoke Wealth LLC Has $567,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical
In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
ISRG stock opened at $483.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.90.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
