Evoke Wealth LLC Has $567,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $483.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.90.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.