ProVise Management Group LLC Has $10.03 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 65.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,102,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,588 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

