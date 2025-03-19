Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG stock opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.38. The company has a market cap of $370.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
