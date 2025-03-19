Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 141633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile



Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

