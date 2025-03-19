Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 2,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.0% of Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

