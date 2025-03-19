Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its FY26 guidance to $7.31-9.10 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.1 %

SIG stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.