Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIFY opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 million, a PE ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts expect that Sify Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

