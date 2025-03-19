VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of VUG opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.38.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.