Essentra (LON:ESNT) Issues Earnings Results

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Essentra Trading Down 4.7 %

ESNT opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 109.33 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £316.75 million, a PE ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Essentra

Featured Articles

