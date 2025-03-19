Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 297208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,095,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 316.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

