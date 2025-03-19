Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 297208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,095,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 316.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.