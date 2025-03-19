Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 828,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. 358,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $898.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

