Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,836 ($23.87) and last traded at GBX 1,800.06 ($23.40), with a volume of 915201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,623 ($21.10).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 67.50 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $39.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Get Softcat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday.

Softcat Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,546.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,561.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Softcat plc will post 60.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Softcat

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($58,058.50). Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.36), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($297,722.57). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,098. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.