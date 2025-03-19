NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,454,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 2,072,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 790,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,003. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

