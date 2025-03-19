Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Hanno Damm Sells 39,902 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 39,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.94), for a total value of £120,903.06 ($157,180.27).

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Trustpilot Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 241 ($3.13). 6,218,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.02. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173.60 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.50 ($4.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

