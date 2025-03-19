Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 48.39% of Crown ElectroKinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,689. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $13,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. engages in the commercialization of electro kinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It develops and sells optical switching film that can be embedded between glass or applied to the surface of glass or other rigid substrates such as acrylic, to electronically control opacity.

Featured Articles

