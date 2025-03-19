The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock remained flat at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Get Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 alerts:

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

biohaven is engaged in the identification and development of clinical stage compounds targeting the glutamatergic system. biohaven obtained licenses from yale university school of medicine and massachusetts general hospital regarding intellectual property relating to the use of certain glutamate modulating agents in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.