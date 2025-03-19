Analysts’ Upgrades for March 19th (AFRM, AVNS, CCJ, CHDN, CNQ, DBD, DDS, FNV, GBDC, INBK)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 19th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $425.00 price target on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $285.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

