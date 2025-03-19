Desjardins Downgrades NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to Hold

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.00. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.54.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.38. 1,082,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,065. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.47.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 28,759 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total value of C$403,776.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,759 shares of company stock worth $683,326. 20.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

