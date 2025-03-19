National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EQX
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total value of C$65,048.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $545,544.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.