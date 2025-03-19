National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total value of C$65,048.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $545,544.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

