Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.52.

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.90. 227,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,432. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$31,720.68. Also, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

