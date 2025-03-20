9,693 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Bought by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, COO Patrick Wolfe bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $658.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

