VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,134 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,084,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

