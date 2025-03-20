OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.38 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.