OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 384.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 204.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Barclays dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $334.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

