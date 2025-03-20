VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,902,800,000 after buying an additional 206,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,451,987,000 after acquiring an additional 892,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $837,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

