VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Motors by 25.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.