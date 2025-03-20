The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Position Raised by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

