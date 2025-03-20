B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 906,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

