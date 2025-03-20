Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.3 %

IBM stock opened at $252.54 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

