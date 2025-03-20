HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NRXP. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.22. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,229 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.