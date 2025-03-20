Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average of $190.07. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

