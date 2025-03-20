Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $414,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

