Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $107,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

