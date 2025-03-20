BluePointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 55,181.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $235.86 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $758.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

