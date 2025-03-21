MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,488,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 32.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,948,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 431,986 shares in the last quarter.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

