D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.60.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.