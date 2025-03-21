1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $466.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.50 and its 200 day moving average is $516.12.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

