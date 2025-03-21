NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27, a current ratio of 61.36 and a quick ratio of 85.46.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
