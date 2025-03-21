NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27, a current ratio of 61.36 and a quick ratio of 85.46.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

