1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,689 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 266,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 78,451 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $2,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after buying an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 683,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.