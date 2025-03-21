MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

