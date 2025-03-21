iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

