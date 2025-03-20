Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Down 13.3% in February

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

