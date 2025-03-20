Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $135.47 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

