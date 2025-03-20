Guggenheim Cuts Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target to $25.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 195.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Immunome has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $674.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,679. This trade represents a 28.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 786,700.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

