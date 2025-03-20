iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $20.36 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 566.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after purchasing an additional 864,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,395,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,501 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,028,164,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.74.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $614,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,904. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,609 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,821. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $279.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.19 and a 200-day moving average of $309.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.