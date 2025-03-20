Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £390.15 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £390.15 ($507.55).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Liam Condon bought 30 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.72) per share, with a total value of £408.60 ($531.55).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

JMAT stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,416 ($18.42). 451,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,295.54 ($16.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,420.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,461.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.42) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

