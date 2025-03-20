Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £390.15 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £390.15 ($507.55).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Liam Condon bought 30 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.72) per share, with a total value of £408.60 ($531.55).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

JMAT stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,416 ($18.42). 451,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,295.54 ($16.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,420.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,461.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.42) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.