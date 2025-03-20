ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $809.18 and last traded at $813.08. Approximately 323,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,332,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $844.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $979.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $984.61. The company has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,871.17. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

