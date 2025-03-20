Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 1,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.