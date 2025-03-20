JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $241.14 and last traded at $241.37. Approximately 1,799,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,815,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

