Short Interest in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Grows By 16.9%

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 26,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $378,312,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8,367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,123,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041,989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 1,037,624 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $62,426,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ON traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,288. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.
ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
